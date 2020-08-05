Air India Subsidiary Alliance Air to Send Staff on Leave Without Pay With Immediate Effect

Alliance Air, an Air India subsidiary, launched a Leave Without Pay (LWP) scheme for its employees, similar to the one rolled out by its parent organisation before its privatisation. Alliance Air said that it is introducing the scheme with immediate effect.

The move comes at a time when Air India employees are resisting the same fiercely and have shot off several protest letters to the management. They may also move the court to press their demand.

The LWP policy of Alliance Air is being introduced for grant of leave without pay or allowances for its employees for a period of six months extendable up to two years at the discretion of the management.

Leave under the scheme will not be sanctioned to the employees under a bond until the period of the bond is over or they fulfill their bonded obligations.

Also, No employee availing this scheme will be permitted to take up jobs in the government or public sector undertakings. Employees who take up jobs in an airline or allied sectors after availing the scheme will have to seek prior permission from Alliance Air. If this is not done, it will lead to termination of services.

During the LWP period, if an employee takes up employment in India or abroad, he will have to inform Alliance Air in writing regarding the new employment.

In the leave period, employees will not be eligible for any benefits, allowances or perquisites. They will also lose seniority or higher grades during the period. The Chief Executive Officer of the company reserves the right to accept or reject any application under the scheme in the interest of the company, as per the details of the scheme.