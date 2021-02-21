Air India to Commence Delhi-Moscow International Flight Services from February 27

Air India has announced that it will be operating direct flights between Delhi and Moscow from February 27 to March 28, 2021. The flights will be to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo A.S. Pushkin Airport and the bookings for the same can be done through the Air India website, booking offices, call centres and authorised travel agents.

#FlyAI : Air India will operate a direct flight between Delhi & Moscow's Sheremetyevo A.S. Pushkin Airport from 27th Feb to 28th March '21. Delhi-Moscow (Every Sat)Moscow-Delhi (Every Sun) Booking open through website, Booking Offices, call centre & Authorised Travel Agents. pic.twitter.com/yYWPCFJGvM— Air India (@airindiain) February 20, 2021

Recently, Russian carrier Aeroflot announced that it will be commencing twice-a-week flight services between Delhi and Moscow from February 14, under the air bubble agreement between the two countries. Aeroflot has deployed its 293-seater Airbus 333 aircraft in a three-class configuration — business, premium economy and economy — to operate these services, a release said on Thursday.

The flights will depart every Monday and Saturday from Delhi to Moscow, it added. Prior to the suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger flights from and to India on March 23 last year, the Russian airline was operating two daily services between the capital cities of the two countries.

Visa for all categories (including student visa) for the Indian citizens and persons who have a residence permit of Russia has resumed and all passengers will be allowed to enter Russia via air checkpoints, it said. However, travellers must present a certificate of a negative COVID PCR before boarding the international flight. The test must be not more than 72 hours before their time of arrival to Russia, it added.

Also, the Russian citizens arriving in the Russian Federation on international flights must fill in a special form on the Unified Public Services Portal before their departure, the release added.

