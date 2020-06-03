Air India to Operate 75 Flights to USA and Canada from June 5 as Part of Mission Vande Baharat

Air India will be operating 75 special repatriation flights from India to select destinations in USA and Canada as part of the third phase of Mission Vande Bharat. The bookings for these flights will open from 05:00 PM on June 5, 2020. The bookings for these 75 flights can only be made through the Air India website. These flights will be conducted between June 9 and June 30, 2020.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also took to Twitter to announce the same, adding, that the select destinations will include New York, Newark, Chicago, Washington, SFO, Vancouver and Toronto.

AirIndia has announced that it will open bookings from 1700 hrs on 5 June for 75 additional flights to destinations in US & Canada including New York, Newark, Chicago, Washington, SFO, Vancouver & Toronto under 3rd Phase of Vande Bharat Mission between 9-30 June 2020.@MoCA_GoI — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 3, 2020





The minister added that those who wish to travel and fulfil the required entry conditions can book themselves on these outbound flights. He added, “Some foreign airlines have already carried out evacuation flights & are planning to operate more flights. These flights will also take foreign nationals.”

Speaking about the resumption of normal international flights, the minister said that there is still some time for that as most of the metro cities are practising restrictions because of which it is not possible for passengers to travel in order to catch flights and reach their destinations. Also, currently, there is a mandatory requirement of being quarantined upon arrival.

“We have to wait for the domestic operations to touch about 50-60% & consider the behaviour of the virus & its spread to fully lift these restrictions & Lockdown. Till then flights under Vande Bharat Mission are facilitating both inbound & outbound international passengers,” he added.

