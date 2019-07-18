English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air India to Restart Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham Flight as Pakistan Opens Civilian Airspace
Pakistan had shut its airspace in February after the Balakot strike by the Indian Air Force, resulting in a significant rise of Air India's operating costs on flights connecting Delhi to Europe and the US.
The tri-weekly Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham Air India flight would resume services on August 15, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday after Pakistan opened its airspace for civilian planes.
Following this, the national carrier suspended flights on the Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham route. "This flight on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday will offer easy passage to tourists and pilgrims flying to pay obeisance at the various holy places of Guru Di Nagri," Puri said in a tweet.
