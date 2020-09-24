Air India to Start 'Flights to Nowhere' For Passionate Tourists

Air India is planning to start its own “flights to nowhere” for passionate tourists who just want to get out of break away from the confinement of their homes and visit places. These flights are intended to provide the travellers with a scenic joy ride from across a well-chalked out course in the sky. The new service has been planned along the lines of other global airlines like Qantas Airways and Royal Brunei Airlines.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, officials said that Air India is planning to start the service in which the aircraft will take-off and land at the same airport. It will take the travellers on a picturesque journey. “Yes, we are exploring the possibility of starting a scenic flight service. Other details are to be decided,” HT quoted an Air India spokesperson as saying.

Also Watch:

The report said the idea came up after Qantas Airways announced its seven-hour-long flights, in which flyers will be offered aerial views of popular tourist destinations like the Great Barrier Reef and the Sydney Harbour.

Qantas Airways has been successful in marketing its “flights to nowhere” service, which is priced between Rs 42,000 and Rs 2 lakh. The Qantas offering was a hit considering the airline’s claim that the tickets were sold in 10 minutes. If that works in India, it will be a big relief for Air India as well as other private carriers.

There is, of course, one major hurdle – the Covid-19 pandemic. Like everything else, the pandemic has disrupted the airline services. At a time, when people are being advised to maintain social distancing and avoid unnecessary travel, this new flight service may not be a very safe idea for travellers. Even the authorities will be wary of the risks. Some health experts have already warned that such an