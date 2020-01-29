Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Air India to Suspend Mumbai-Delhi-Shanghai Flight From January 31 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The flights AI 348/349 running on Mumbai- Delhi- Shanghai sector has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus Outbreak.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
Air India to Suspend Mumbai-Delhi-Shanghai Flight From January 31 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Representative image.

Air India has announced to suspend its flights from Delhi to Shanghai from 31st January to 14th February. The flights AI 348/349 running on Mumbai- Delhi- Shanghai sector has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus Outbreak.

Air India is the second Indian airline carrier to announce suspension of flights to China after IndiGo announced its Delhi-Chengdu and Mumbai-Hong Kong flights to be temporarily suspended.

Cancellation charges for travel to/from Shanghai & Hong Kong on Air India flights is waived off with immediate effect till further notice.

