Air India Uncertain About Resuming Mumbai-Aurangabad Service in Light of Rising Covid-19 Cases

Air India is not certain about resuming services between Mumbai and Aurangabad in Maharashtra from September 15, an official said on Saturday evening. Earlier in the day, Airport Aurangabad Director had tweeted that Air India was set to resume its services to Mumbai from here with three flights per week, starting September 15.

But later, the tweet was deleted. When contacted, an official said that Air India was not certain about the resumption of the service which was suspended in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The Airport Director's deleted tweet had stated that "Air India is starting Mumbai-Aurangabad-Mumbai flight from 15 September 2020. Frequency of operation 2,4,6 days a week." When contacted, the airport official said that since Air India was not certain about the launch of the flight, the tweet was withdrawn.

Also Watch:

After the Unlock 4.0 was announced, Air India stated that it will continue to operate in a calibrate manner as last month with only non-scheduled international flights under air bubble agreement, domestic flights and Vande Bharat Mission flights will be allowed to operated.

The Vande Bharat Mission, largest-of-its-kind repatriation drive undertaken by any country enters its 6th phase now and under this mission, Ministry of Civil Aviation will operate flights to bring back stranded Indians from countries where international flying is not yet permitted.

Air India, India's national air carrier who has been flying VBM flights since phase 1 has put out the list of repatriation flights that it will operate starting September 1. Destinations for the same include countries like Canada and China. The airline will also operate repatriation flights under the recently-established air bubbles till October 23 to destinations including London, Frankfurt, US and Maldives.