Air India Worst On-Time-Performer Among Domestic Flights
Ranking at the bottom, Air India has managed to record 58.9 percent on-time flights. Meanwhile, ranking at the top is budget-airline GoAir which posted 80.5 percent.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
State-owned airline Air India which has been infamous in the past for its reliability has been ranked the lowest in terms of on-time-performance among other domestic airlines. A set of data that was recently released by the DGCA has ranked Air India at the bottom for having the least number of flights that operated in accordance with its schedule. Ranking at the bottom, Air India has managed to record 58.9 percent on-time flights. Meanwhile, ranking at the top is budget-airline GoAir which posted 80.5 percent.
During the month of July 2019, GoAir flew 13.26 lakh passengers, with barely 0.46% cancellations and one complain per 20,000 passengers. This was amid hindrances such as the onset of monsoon and inclement weather conditions across the nation. GoAir currently operates over 300 daily flights to 24 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar and 6 international destinations, including Phuket, Malé, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Bangkok with another 2 destinations to take off soon.
