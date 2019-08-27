Air India Worst On-Time-Performer Among Domestic Flights

State-owned airline Air India which has been infamous in the past for its reliability has been ranked the lowest in terms of on-time-performance among other domestic airlines. A set of data that was recently released by the DGCA has ranked Air India at the bottom for having the least number of flights that operated in accordance with its schedule. Ranking at the bottom, Air India has managed to record 58.9 percent on-time flights. Meanwhile, ranking at the top is budget-airline GoAir which posted 80.5 percent.

During the month of July 2019, GoAir flew 13.26 lakh passengers, with barely 0.46% cancellations and one complain per 20,000 passengers. This was amid hindrances such as the onset of monsoon and inclement weather conditions across the nation. GoAir currently operates over 300 daily flights to 24 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar and 6 international destinations, including Phuket, Malé, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Bangkok with another 2 destinations to take off soon.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.