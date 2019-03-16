Air New Zealand, Eva Air Awarded Best Global Carrier in Asia and South Pacific, IndiGo Only Indian Airline on List

Air New Zealand and EVA Air were the big winners of the APEX Passenger Choice Awards for Asia and South Pacific which were handed out in Shanghai this week. Taiwanese carrier EVA Air took the top award for best global carrier in Asia, while Air New Zealand took three of the nine awards: best global carrier in South Pacific, best seat comfort and best cabin service.The awards are based on passenger feedback gathered through travel-organizing app TripIt. More than one million flights were rated on a five-star scale by flyers across 500 airlines around the world. Passengers were first asked to rate their overall flight experience from one to five stars and then were invited to evaluate factors like seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment and Wifi.Here are the winners:Best Major Regional Carrier in Asia & South Pacific: Bangkok AirwaysBest Low-Cost Carrier in Asia & South Pacific: IndiGoBest Global Carrier in Asia: EVA AirBest Global Carrier in South Pacific: Air New ZealandBest Seat Comfort: Air New ZealandBest Cabin Service: Air New ZealandBest Food & Beverage: EVA AirBest Inflight Entertainment: Singapore AirlinesBest Wi-Fi: Japan Airlines