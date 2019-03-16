English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air New Zealand, Eva Air Awarded Best Global Carrier in Asia and South Pacific, IndiGo Only Indian Airline on List
More than one million flights were rated on a five-star scale by flyers across 500 airlines around the world.
Air New Zealand. (Image: Air NZ)
Air New Zealand and EVA Air were the big winners of the APEX Passenger Choice Awards for Asia and South Pacific which were handed out in Shanghai this week. Taiwanese carrier EVA Air took the top award for best global carrier in Asia, while Air New Zealand took three of the nine awards: best global carrier in South Pacific, best seat comfort and best cabin service.
The awards are based on passenger feedback gathered through travel-organizing app TripIt. More than one million flights were rated on a five-star scale by flyers across 500 airlines around the world. Passengers were first asked to rate their overall flight experience from one to five stars and then were invited to evaluate factors like seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment and Wifi.
Here are the winners:
Best Major Regional Carrier in Asia & South Pacific: Bangkok Airways
Best Low-Cost Carrier in Asia & South Pacific: IndiGo
Best Global Carrier in Asia: EVA Air
Best Global Carrier in South Pacific: Air New Zealand
Best Seat Comfort: Air New Zealand
Best Cabin Service: Air New Zealand
Best Food & Beverage: EVA Air
Best Inflight Entertainment: Singapore Airlines
Best Wi-Fi: Japan Airlines
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
