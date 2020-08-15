Air Passenger Traffic in India Plunged by 82.3 Percent in July Despite Marginal Recovery: DGCA

India's domestic air passenger traffic remained deep in the red during July as it plunged by more than 82 per cent to 21.07 lakh on a year-on-year basis, as per official data.

However, on a sequential basis, the traffic during the month under review grew from 19.84 lakh which was reported for June 2020.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), passengers ferried by domestic airlines during July stood at 21.07 lakh from 1.19 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-Jul 2020 were 372.85 lakh as against 825.64 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering an annual growth of (-) 54.84 per cent and monthly growth of (-) 82.30 per cent," the DGCA data report said.

As per the DGCA data, passenger load factor in the month of July 2020 has shown a sharp decline due to limited air operations because of Covid-19 outbreak.

Currently, the Centre has permitted increasing the capacity to 45 per cent with effect from June 27, 2020, post the initial re-start of operations of the scheduled domestic flights, with effect from May 25, 2020, to a limited extent.