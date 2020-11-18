Air Pollution: Top Five Affordable Cars With Air Purifier You Can Buy in India - Hyundai, Kia

Climate and air quality control is becoming a very popular feature in the Indian automobile market, given the increasing levels of pollution, especially in the major cities. The feature becomes even more important in winter when the air quality often degrades to very dangerous levels. Therefore, many carmakers have started offering air purifiers in their products. But more often than not, this feature comes in the costlier variants. There are, however, some affordable options to choose from. Here is a list of top 5 affordable cars that have the air purifying feature:

1. Hyundai i20

Price: Rs 6.80 lakh - Rs 11.18 lakh

The i20 has seen several changes in the third generation in terms of design and features. One important addition is the air purifier which comes in its Asta (O) (Rs 9.20 - Rs 11.18 lakh), Asta Turbo (Rs 9.90 - Rs 10.67 lakh) and Asta CVT (Rs 9.70 lakh) variants.

2. Hyundai Venue

Price: Rs 6.75 lakh - Rs 11.65 lakh

This sub-4m SUV has given a tough competition to its rivals in the segment. It comes with the air purifier feature in some of its variants that include SX (O) (Rs 10.85 - Rs 11.09 lakh) and SX+ DCT (Rs 11.36 - Rs 11.51 lakh).

3. Kia Sonet

Price: Rs 6.71 lakh - Rs 12.99 lakh

The newly launched Kia Sonet has some premium features and powertrain options for fuel efficiency. It packs a factory-fitted air purifier in the top variants like HTX+ (Rs 11.65 - Rs 11.75 lakh) and GTX+ (Rs 11.99 - Rs 12.99 lakh).

4. Hyundai Creta

Price: Rs 9.81 lakh - Rs 17.32 lakh

The Creta is without doubt Hyundai’s one of the most successful offerings. It comes with an air purifier in the SX(O) (Rs 15.91 - Rs 17.32 lakh) and SX automatic (Rs 15.06 - Rs 16.11 lakh) variants.

5. Kia Seltos

Price: Rs 9.89 lakh - Rs 17.34 lakh

Kia Seltos has ruffled more than a few feathers as it entered the Indian market. Like the Creta, it has the powertrain options and an air purifier in addition to other features. The variants that have air purifier are HTX (Rs 13.34 - Rs 14.44 lakh), HTX+ (Rs 15.49 - Rs 16.49 lakh), HTX Anniversary Edition (Rs 13.75 - Rs 14.85 lakh), GTX (Rs 15.54 lakh), and GTX+ (Rs 16.39 - Rs 17.34 lakh).