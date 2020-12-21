Air Taxi India Becomes India's Newest Airline, To Deploy Tecnam P2006T VT-ATC on Short-Haul Routes

The civil aviation regulator has granted operation permit to Air Taxi India, making the company the newest airline in the country. According to a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation official, the airline has received the permit this week. The airline is set to launch regional operations. It plans to deploy the Tecnam P2006T VT-ATC aircraft which has the capacity to ferry three passengers on short-haul routes.

Amidst the list of new aviation companies that will soon make debut in the Indian aviation industry is a budget carrier by Hyderabad-based Turbo Aviation. Around this time last year, the company had announced that it would commence operations by mid-2020. While there has bee no updates from the company so far, speculations suggest that the Covid-19 pandemic cold have interrupted the plans.

Set up in 2003 by V Umesh, who was also associated with the launch of regional carrier TruJet, Turbo Aviation currently provides charter services besides aircraft maintenance and ground handling services. The airline initially plans to connect with already secured routes under the government's regional connectivity scheme, Udan, the company said, adding going forward it plans to connect regular domestic routes and eventually flying to overseas destinations. According to the company, it has already secured 13 routes across UP, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu under the third phase of Udan scheme.