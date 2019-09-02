Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Air Traffic Computer Glitch Disrupts Flights Throughout France, Airports Still Handling Delays

The French civil aviation authority DGAC said the automatic flight plan system broke down Sunday morning, temporarily halting all air traffic throughout the French territory.

PTI

September 2, 2019, 12:45 PM IST
Air Traffic Computer Glitch Disrupts Flights Throughout France, Airports Still Handling Delays
Image for representation (AFP)
Loading...

A computer breakdown briefly disrupted all air traffic in France, but flights are now gradually resuming. A spokesman for the civil aviation authority DGAC said the automatic flight plan system broke down Sunday morning and the reason is being investigated. He said the problem had "no impact on flight security" and was fixed before midday.

The spokesman wasn't authorised to be publicly named according to the authority's rules. However it temporarily halted all air traffic throughout French territory, and airports are still seeing residual delays. That includes Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport, among Europe's busiest, where dozens of flights are running late.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
