AirAsia India Operates 9 Flights With Fully Vaccinated Crew Across Multiple Metro Sectors

AirAsia India today operated 9 flights with fully vaccinated crew including cabin crew and pilots. The sectors flown by fully vaccinated crew included Bengaluru-Kolkata, Kolkata-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Chennai, Chennai-Guwahati, Guwahati-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Pune, Pune-Jaipur, Jaipur-Pune and Pune-Bengaluru. The airline has been conducting free inoculation drives for all its eligible staff and became the first airline in India to announce that 99.5% of its guest-facing operational staff including Pilots, Cabin Crew, Security, Ground Staff, and Catering Operations had been inoculated with their first doses.

Capt. Manish Uppal, Head of Operations, AirAsia India said, “This is commitment to stand tall against challenges, and continue flying high. The safety of our guests and our Allstars is primary and we are in the process of completing our vaccination drives covering the second dose for all eligible employees in operations and guest facing roles. We believe that complete vaccination will be the foundation to revive the industry for a better tomorrow.”

Recently Air India Express operated the first international flight from the country with fully vaccinated crew on 18th June, 2021 on Delhi – Dubai sector. The pilots and the cabin crew of IX 191, which took off from Delhi at 10.40 AM, had received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccine. Capt. D R Gupta and Capt. Alok Kumar Nayak, captained the flight with cabin crew members Venkat Kella, Praveen Chandra, Pravin Chougle and Manisha Kamble. The same crew operated the return flight IX 196, on Dubai – Jaipur – Delhi sector.

On the other hand, Vistara operated India’s first domestic flight with pilots and cabin crew fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The special flight UK963 departed Delhi International Airport on June 16 at 8:50 AM and arrived at Mumbai Airport at 11:10 AM.

