AirAsia India to Start Daily Direct Flight on New Delhi-Chandigarh Route from August 1

AirAsia India announced on Tuesday that it will start operating daily direct flight on the Delhi-Chandigarh route from August 1 onwards. The flight would leave from Delhi at 10.40 am every day and would arrive at the Chandigarh airport at 11.50 am. The return flight would depart from Chandigarh every day at 12.50 pm and arrive at the Delhi airport at 1.55 pm, the low-cost carrier said.

Moreover, the airline said it will be introducing a fourth additional flight on the New Delhi-Bengaluru route from August 5 onwards. The airline currently runs three flights daily on the New Delhi-Bengaluru route. At present, AirAsia India has 32 flight departures from New Delhi to 12 different destinations.