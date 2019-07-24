Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

AirAsia India to Start Daily Direct Flight on New Delhi-Chandigarh Route from August 1

Air Asia said it will be introducing a fourth additional flight on the New Delhi-Bengaluru route from August 5 onwards. At present, there are 32 flight departures from New Delhi to 12 different destinations.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
AirAsia India to Start Daily Direct Flight on New Delhi-Chandigarh Route from August 1
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Loading...

AirAsia India announced on Tuesday that it will start operating daily direct flight on the Delhi-Chandigarh route from August 1 onwards. The flight would leave from Delhi at 10.40 am every day and would arrive at the Chandigarh airport at 11.50 am. The return flight would depart from Chandigarh every day at 12.50 pm and arrive at the Delhi airport at 1.55 pm, the low-cost carrier said.

Moreover, the airline said it will be introducing a fourth additional flight on the New Delhi-Bengaluru route from August 5 onwards. The airline currently runs three flights daily on the New Delhi-Bengaluru route. At present, AirAsia India has 32 flight departures from New Delhi to 12 different destinations.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram