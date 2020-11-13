AirAsia to Operate Additional Flights to Meet Increase in Passenger Traffic During Festive Season

Budget airline AirAsia India will operate additional frequencies to meet a rise in passenger traffic during the holiday season.

The airline will operate additional frequencies between Bagdogra and Kolkata, and connecting Bengaluru with Kolkata and Kochi as well as offering via-flight connectivity between Kolkata and Kochi.

Besides, the airline has also launched a daily flight on a new route between Hyderabad and Goa.

"Cognisant of the rise in passenger traffic and demand during the holiday season, the airline has added additional frequencies, contributing to its steady growth journey as the aviation industry recovers from the pandemic," the airline said in a statement.

"The airline has recently recommenced its food and beverage service onboard to pre-booked requests and strives to provide a remarkable experience to its guests."

Headquartered in Bengaluru, AirAsia India Ltd is a venture between Tata Sons Private Ltd and AirAsia Investment Ltd.

Recently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that the cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate would be increased to 70-75 per cent of their pre-COVID levels as the passenger traffic surges. The ministry had said that the Indian airlines can operate maximum 60 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights till February 24 next year due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

In a press release on Thursday, the ministry said, "MOCA is monitoring traffic everyday, and it is expected that the traffic would further pickup because of the festival season and as passenger traffic increases, the upper cap would be revised to 70-75 per cent of normal capacity in the coming days." The MOCA said 2.05 lakh passengers travelled in domestic flights on November 1. The ministry had informed the airlines about the aforementioned 60 per cent limit through an official order on September 2 but it had not told them the period for which the cap would remain in place.