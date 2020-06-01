AirAsia to Provide 50,000 Free Flight Tickets to Doctors Under New 'Redpass' Initiative

AirAsia India has announced a special initiative, the 'AirAsia RedPass' for doctors who have been at the forefront of the nation's fight against the pandemic. As part of this initiative, AirAsia India will give away 50,000 free seats on flights across its domestic sectors to doctors as a gesture of gratitude for their commendable efforts in support of the nation.







Doctors can submit their contact details and desired sector and date of travel between 1 Jul 2020 to 30 Sep 2020 with their registration number or ID as proof. Applications are open till 12 June 2020 with up to 50,000 AirAsia RedPasses available for doctors across the country who would also be given special privileges like priority boarding at the airport. The RedPass would be valid for a one-way flight for the successful applicant doctors on the AirAsia India domestic network.







The carrier's Airbus A320 aircraft are all equipped with HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Arresters) aircraft filtration system which filter 99.99% of dust particles and airborne contaminants such as viruses and bacteria similar to those used to keep the air clean in hospital surgical operating rooms. The filtration system also ensures a constant 'downwash' wash of air @ 1m/sec, minimising the risk of cross-contamination and refreshing the air in the entire cabin every 2-3 minutes, offering the highest possible quality of air. The fleet undergoes transit cleaning at each stop and regular disinfection to control or kill infectious agents using cleaning, sanitising and disinfecting products approved by the Public Health Authority and aircraft manufacturers.







Additional precautionary measures have been deployed on all flights since the resumption of flight operations and include thermal screening to detect any passengers who may be symptomatic at time of boarding the plane. Customised safety kits are being given to all passengers at the boarding gates including sanitisers, face masks and face shields for use onboard to prevent infection from potentially asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic co-passengers while also reducing the potential for autoinoculation.

