1-min read

Airbus A350 Flight From Bengaluru-London to be Started by British Airways Soon

The twin-engine Airbus-350 is flown by many airlines the world over for fuel efficiency, greater comfort and faster flight duration.

IANS

Updated:May 17, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
Airbus A350 Flight From Bengaluru-London to be Started by British Airways Soon
An Airbus A350-1000 flies at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain. Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
British Airways has announced flying its Airbus-350 plane soon to Bengaluru from London.

"Bengaluru is the first city in India and fourth destination on our worldwide network to operate the A-350 aircraft," said the airline in a statement here. The other three cities where the airline is operating the 275-seater A-350 are Cape Town in South Africa and Phoenix in Arizona state and Las Vegas in Nevada state in the US.

The airline operates daily a mix of Boeing 777 and Boeing 737 for its direct service on the Bengaluru-London route and other West-bound cities from Heathrow airport. "We plan to operate A-350 on the Bengaluru-London route from winter schedule, which begins at the year-end," an airline spokesperson told IANS.

As part of the Airbus family of jets, the twin-engine A-350 is flown by many airlines the world over for fuel efficiency, greater comfort and faster flight duration. With a 300-aircraft fleet, British Airways flies daily to about 200 destinations in 80 countries.
