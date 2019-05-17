English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Airbus A350 Flight From Bengaluru-London to be Started by British Airways Soon
The twin-engine Airbus-350 is flown by many airlines the world over for fuel efficiency, greater comfort and faster flight duration.
An Airbus A350-1000 flies at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain. Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
British Airways has announced flying its Airbus-350 plane soon to Bengaluru from London.
"Bengaluru is the first city in India and fourth destination on our worldwide network to operate the A-350 aircraft," said the airline in a statement here. The other three cities where the airline is operating the 275-seater A-350 are Cape Town in South Africa and Phoenix in Arizona state and Las Vegas in Nevada state in the US.
The airline operates daily a mix of Boeing 777 and Boeing 737 for its direct service on the Bengaluru-London route and other West-bound cities from Heathrow airport. "We plan to operate A-350 on the Bengaluru-London route from winter schedule, which begins at the year-end," an airline spokesperson told IANS.
As part of the Airbus family of jets, the twin-engine A-350 is flown by many airlines the world over for fuel efficiency, greater comfort and faster flight duration. With a 300-aircraft fleet, British Airways flies daily to about 200 destinations in 80 countries.
