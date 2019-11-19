Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Airbus-Backed Air Racing Tournament Unveils First Electric Sports Aircraft

Condor Aviation's White Lightning will use an electric motor that at flight speeds of 482 km per hour on a tight 5 km circuit, just 10 meters above the ground.

Reuters

Updated:November 19, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Airbus-Backed Air Racing Tournament Unveils First Electric Sports Aircraft
Condor Aviation’s modified Cassutt aircraft, called White Lightning is the first electric sports aircraft. (Image: Twitter/ Airbus)

An Airbus-backed air racing tournament unveiled an electric-powered sports aircraft, billed as the world's first, as the European planemaker seeks to boost its green aerospace technology. Several companies, including US ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc, are working on electric-powered flying cars, amid increasing concerns about the environmental impact of fossil-fuel intensive air travel. Last month, Airbus rival Boeing announced a partnership with automaker Volkswagen's sports car brand, Porsche, to develop a concept electric flying vehicle capable of transporting people in urban environments. Air Race E said the aircraft, called White Lightning and unveiled at the Dubai Air Show, will be manufactured by UK-based Condor Aviation.

The aircraft will use an electric motor that will carry it at flight speeds of around 482 kilometres (300 miles) per hour on a tight 5 kilometre (about 3 miles) circuit, just 10 meters above the ground. "The racing series will provide a testbed for innovation and accelerate the journey towards electric commercial travel," Air Race E Chief Executive Jeff Walkman said. Lithium batteries installed under the fuselage of the plane will provide power for five minutes of high-intensity racing and around 10 minutes of reserve flying at reduced power, the firm said.

Air Race E is aiming to be the world's first all-electric aeroplane competition when it launches its inaugural series of international races in 2020. It expects to this week name eight teams for its first race.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram