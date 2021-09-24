Airbus C295 - Know All About the Transport Aircraft Being Made-in-India by Tata for IAF

Ministry of Defence (MoD) recently signed a contract with Airbus for acquisition of 56 C295 MW transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The transport aircraft is a versatile medium weight aircraft of 5-10 tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro transport aircraft of the IAF. As per MoD, the induction of C-295MW will be a significant step towards modernisation of the transport fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Here’s a quick understanding on the Airbus C295 and how it will modernize Indian Air Force’s transport aircraft fleet-

What is Airbus C295

The Airbus C295 is a new-generation tactical airlifter in the light and medium segment and is highly versatile in terms of the number of different missions it can perform. The aircraft was previously produced by Construcciones Aeronáuticas SA (CASA, a Spanish aircraft manufacturer that is now part of Airbus Defence and Space). The C295’s production now takes place at Airbus’ facility in Spain.

The aircraft can perform and operate in semi-prepared strips and has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para dropping of troops & cargo. The C295 has a proven track record for defense forces across the globe and conducts multi-role operations worldwide under all weather conditions.

The new C295W version of the C295 transport plane is equipped with winglets, with more payload capacity over larger distances in the hot and high conditions. This results in fuel consumption savings of around 4% and increased safety margins in mountainous regions.

Airbus C295 for India

The Airbus C295 will be locally made in India under the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. As per the agreement, a total of 56 aircrafts will be joining in the IAF fleet in the due course and out of these, 40 aircrafts will be manufactured in India by TATA Consortium. All 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite.

The aircraft has received orders from military and civil operators all over the world, from Canada and Egypt to Spain and Indonesia. The aircraft will give a major boost to tactical airlift capability of IAF, especially in the Northern and North-Eastern sector and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Key figures and specifications

Range: 2,000 nm (with 6.0 t of payload)

Flight hours: Up to 11 hours in the air

Load capacity: 71 troops, 50 paratroopers with cargo

Cabin dimensions: 12.7 m/41 ft 8 in (in length)

Cargo load: 5 Palletised cargo (88in* 108in standard HCU-6E pallets)

Cockpit: Glass cockpit with digital avionics with four large active matrix liquid crystal displays (6in* 8in), fully compatible with night vision goggles

- Gets FITS for unique patrol and surveillance capabilities that integrates, controls and displays the mission sensors.

- Gets Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion®

- Intuitive Human Machine Interface (HMI) with touchscreen controls

- Gets CARP/HARP computational aids (for precision airdrops)

- The autopilot and flight director system are certified under FAR-25 requirements for ILS Cat I and Cat II approaches and GPS non-precision approaches for automatic or manual operations.

Airbus C295 variants

The Airbus C295 is known for its versatility and hence many variants are being developed basis the mission requirements. Most of the different variants can easily be re-configured to a transport version and back, due to the palletised modular mission systems. Here are the different variants -

Armed/Ground ISR

An Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance version with a multi-mission radar that can also be weaponised to conduct effective close-air-support operations.

Water bomber

A versatile roll-on/roll-off system converts the C295 into an efficient water bomber to fight forest fires with up to 7,000 litres of water or retardant.

MPA/ASW

Its reliable long time on station in combination with its Fully Integrated Tactical System (FITS) make the C295 Persuader variant the perfect platform for maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare missions.

SIGINT

Complete interception of electromagnetic (ELINT) and communication (COMINT) emissions to obtain a high level of situational awareness and to generate an intelligence advantage.

AEW

In its Airborne Early Warning version, the C295 carries a state-of-the-art AESA radar for 360-degree coverage to provide a full picture of the airspace.

Air-to-air refueling

With a removable refuelling kit, the C295 can be easily transformed into an air tanker that is able to provide up to 6,000 kg of fuel to fixed and rotary wing receivers.

VIP transport

With its palletised VIP-seat modules, the C295 brings a high level of comfort to short/unpaved airstrips in remote areas where usual VIP aircraft cannot land.

Medical evacuation

In its Medevac configuration, the C295 can fit up to 24 stretchers plus seven medical attendants, and even intensive care configurations are possible.

Mission Versatality

Here are some of the missions and transport activities Airbus C295 can perform, making it so unique and useful for countries seeking modern day transport aircrafts -

Combat Missions

The Airbus C295 aircraft is combat-proven and has successfully completed military missions in all weather conditions including hot and humid environments of the Brazilian jungle and Colombian mountains; dusty and very hot deserts of Algeria and Jordan; and in the extremely cold winters and icy conditions of Poland and Finland.

Tactical Transport

Tactical transport of troops and the required logistic supplies (water, food, ammunition, medical supplies, spare parts) from the main operating base to the forward bases and among forward locations. The C295 can use short unprepared airstrips not accessible to heavier aircraft.

Paratroops

Airdrop of paratroops and loads, with the use of 88in-width platforms and container delivery system (CDS) A22 bundles.

FITS

Activities related to antiterrorism, border control and homeland security, thanks to its integrated surveillance systems, including the Fully Integrated Tactical System (FITS).

Medevac

Casualty evacuation (Casevac) and medical evacuation (Medevac) using either basic litters or mobile intensive care units (ICU) with life support equipment.

Refuelling

The C295’s ability to serve as an aerial tanker brings additional flexibility to this tactical transport – further increasing its already-proven versatility and opening new mission opportunities. The first demonstration was performed in 2016, when a C295W medium transport conducted multiple contacts with a standard Spanish Air Force C295. In 2020, the C295 achieved its first wet contacts during an air-to-air tanker flight test campaign – utilising a 100-ft.-long deployable hose with a “basket” at the end, which enables the transfer of fuel to receiver aircraft equipped with a probe.

Special versions

In addition, the C295 also offers special versions such as Gunship (close air support to ground troops, convoys, facilities, etc.) and optional self-protection equipment, which are already in service in hostile environments like Iraq and Afghanistan: cockpit armour, radar warning (RWR), missile warning (MAWS), laser warning (LWS), and chaff/flares dispensers.

Humanitarian missions

The C295 is ideal for any kind of humanitarian mission for the benefit of society. Robust, solid, rugged, and with outstanding low-level flight and short take-off and landing distance from unprepared rough, soft and short airstrips, but also a flying endurance of up to eleven hours, the C295 is also fitted with Airbus Defence and Space’s unique Fully Integrated Tactical System (FITS) allowing any kind of surveillance and monitoring.

Civic missions

Activities performed by the C295’s “civilian version” include surveillance and control activities such as search and rescue, monitoring of illegal immigration, drug smuggling, piracy, illegal fishery, maritime pollution control and deterrence, wild deforestation, bringing supplies to people living in remote locations (isolated islands, deserts, etc.).

