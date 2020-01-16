Airbus Inks Contract with Bangalore-Based Startup Traxof Technologies
Traxof was a part of the Airbus BizLabs startup acceleration programme and will automate the talent acquisition process for Airbus.
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Airbus has signed a contract with Bengaluru-based startup Traxof Technologies to automate the talent acquisition process for Airbus information management (IM) organisations in India and Europe. Traxof was a part of Airbus BizLabs startup acceleration programme Season 4. The startup was chosen after a rigorous boot camp and jury election, Airbus said in a statement. Traxof's cloud-based, automated desktop and mobile-based solution provides real-time visibility and monitoring of recruitment processes to support the planned ramp-up of IM
resources, especially in India for Airbus digitalisation.
The platform also allows the harmonisation of workflows of different stakeholders to optimise the process, it said. Traxof solves a real-world problem that is shared by a wide range of our internal stakeholders with a simple off-the-shelf solution, chief information officer, Airbus India and South Asia, Carlo Nizam was quoted as saying.
Founded in 2014, Traxof Technologies is a workflow automation startup that provides 100 per cent customisability, natural language-based interaction, ease of usage, process optimisation, interfacing with external tools and better human-computer interaction, Airbus said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Throws Water on Madhurima Tuli, She Hits Back with a Frying Pan
- ATK and Mohun Bagan Merger is Complete: RPSG Group Acquires Majority Stake in Mohun Bagan
- This is How Saif Ali Khan Responded to How to Tackle 'Are You Gay' Question
- Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan's Film Crosses the Rs 100 Crore Mark
- 'Great Player': Pakistani Pacer Mohammad Amir Applauds Kohli on Winning 'Spirit of Cricket' Award