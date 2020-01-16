Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Airbus Inks Contract with Bangalore-Based Startup Traxof Technologies

Traxof was a part of the Airbus BizLabs startup acceleration programme and will automate the talent acquisition process for Airbus.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 6:06 PM IST
Airbus Inks Contract with Bangalore-Based Startup Traxof Technologies
Image for Representation (Reuters)

Airbus has signed a contract with Bengaluru-based startup Traxof Technologies to automate the talent acquisition process for Airbus information management (IM) organisations in India and Europe. Traxof was a part of Airbus BizLabs startup acceleration programme Season 4. The startup was chosen after a rigorous boot camp and jury election, Airbus said in a statement. Traxof's cloud-based, automated desktop and mobile-based solution provides real-time visibility and monitoring of recruitment processes to support the planned ramp-up of IM

resources, especially in India for Airbus digitalisation.

The platform also allows the harmonisation of workflows of different stakeholders to optimise the process, it said. Traxof solves a real-world problem that is shared by a wide range of our internal stakeholders with a simple off-the-shelf solution, chief information officer, Airbus India and South Asia, Carlo Nizam was quoted as saying.

Founded in 2014, Traxof Technologies is a workflow automation startup that provides 100 per cent customisability, natural language-based interaction, ease of usage, process optimisation, interfacing with external tools and better human-computer interaction, Airbus said.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh


