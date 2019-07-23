Airbus Mimics Nature With 'Bird of Prey' Concept Plane
The propeller-driven aircraft would have individually controlled "feathers" on the wingtips to provide what Airbus calls "active flight control" used by an eagle or a falcon.
An Airbus concept aircraft with a wing design inspired by nature, dubbed Bird of Prey, is displayed at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, near Fairford, Britain July 19, 2019 (Image:REUTERS/Tim Hepher)
Airbus unveiled a concept aircraft with splayed wingtips and a fanned tail inspired by the feathers of an eagle as it experiments with “biomimicry” technology that could eventually lead to quieter landings and less pollution.
The European planemaker's UK subsidiary sought to capture the imagination of future engineers by showing off a model of the raptor-like airliner at a military air show in England.
The propeller-driven aircraft would have individually controlled "feathers" on the wingtips to provide what Airbus calls "active flight control" used by an eagle or a falcon. Also evident is the absence of a traditional vertical tail, relying instead on a split, wedge-shaped tail to reduce drag.
The regional aircraft would carry as many as 80 passengers up to 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) and burn 30% to 50% less fuel than today's equivalent planes, Airbus said.
Inaugurating the display to curious military chiefs and visitors to the Royal International Air Tattoo, Britain's Trade Secretary Liam Fox said it highlighted Britain's technical capability and its attractiveness as a place to invest.
Airbus said its concept plane would have a geodesic or curved fuselage in a throwback to the contours of the Wellington bomber designed by British aircraft designer Barnes Wallis.
That aircraft was built in Broughton in Wales from the 1930s to keep it beyond the range of German bombers.
Airbus now uses the same site to produce wings for over 800 jetliners a year. But it has warned the plant faces competition from European nations such as Germany, or others such as Korea, for future generations following Britain's decision to leave the European Union. Brexit supporters are sceptical Airbus would take such a step given Britain's experience with wingmaking.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Going From Winning World Cup to Quickly Disbanding Was Tough: Plunkett
- Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Perform Dangerous Bike Chase Stunts on Portugal's Highest Peak for War
- Ibrahim is Charming, Better Looking Than Me, Says Saif Ali Khan
- 3-Year-Old ‘Very Good’ Pomeranian Dog Abandoned in Kerala Over ‘Illicit Relationship’
- BJP Govt Turning Goa into 'Sin City' with Casinos, Drugs: Congress MLA