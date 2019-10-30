Airbus Receives Largest Aircraft Order from IndiGo, To Supply 300 Ultra-Long-Haul A320neo Family Planes
Indigo Airlines currently has the world's largest fleet of Airbus' A320neo family aircraft.
Representative Image (Reuters)
In a development that will allow budget passenger carrier IndiGo to operate ultra-long-haul international flights, the airline placed a firm order for 300 A320neo family aircraft, which includes an undisclosed number of A321XLR planes which can go up to 4,700 nm (8,704.4 km). The development also marks one of the largest aircraft orders for Airbus from a single airline operator. IndiGo said the latest order comprises a mix of A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR aircraft and will take its total number of A320neo family aircraft orders to 730. As of now, the airline has the world's largest fleet of A320neo family aircraft. It operates 97 A320neo aircraft alongside 128 A320ceos.
However, the airline said the choice of engine manufacturer for the current order will be made at a later date. The airline also did not divulge the delivery schedule of the new order. At present, the airline has a fleet of over 200 aircraft and offers close to 1,500 daily flights and connects 60 domestic and 23 international destinations. "This order is an important milestone, as it reiterates our mission of strengthening air connectivity in India, which will, in turn, boost economic growth and mobility," IndiGo's Chief Executive Ronojoy Dutta was quoted as saying in a statement.
Currently, the airline operates A320neo and A321neo aircraft. The A321XLR plane will be a new addition to its fleet. The A321XLR aircraft delivers a range of up to 4,700 nm, with 30 per cent lower fuel burn per seat compared with previous generation competitor jets. At the end of September 2019, the A320neo family had received more than 6,650 firm orders from nearly 110 customers worldwide.
