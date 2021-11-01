Airfares From Chennai to Trichy, Madurai and Tuticorin Higher Than Mumbai-Delhi Flights

Air fares from Chennai to Trichy, Madurai and Tuticorin are now higher than Mumbai-Delhi flights. In light of Deiwali, ticket prices have shot up to as much as Rs 9,500 to Trichy, 10,000 to Madurai and 9,200 to 11,000 to Tuticorin.

The one-way fare to Madurai has touched 14,000 for 24 hours advance booking for travel on Monday. In comparison to the same, fares to Mumbai and Delhi are in the range of 6,000 to 7,000. While the prices are high to other inter state destinations, it has not crossed 10,000.

Sources close to the matter has reportedly shown that the hike in fare shows an increased demand, hinting that festive travel has resumed to the pre-Covid-19 level. Experts suggest that the prices could also touch 15,000 to 20,000. This used to happen in the pre-Covid days because a lot of people would want to travel a day before the festival and return.

Additionally, the return fare from these three cities to Chennai is also high for travel on Sunday. The air fare has already shot up above Rs 8,000. Sources suggest that there is also good traffic to Chennai for Diwali. Soon after there was calls by passenger associations and travel agents that the ministry or the regulatory body should control the fare from increasing beyond 10,000, the DGCA is not able to curb it. Trains too are on waitlist to most of the towns in the south as several people travel home for Diwali. Reservation status has touched the waitlist for air-conditioned class and sleeper class on the 15 trains including day trains to Madurai.

