Airlines Add More Int'l Routes to and From India As Scheduled Flights Resume on March 27

On 27 March, India will resume scheduled international commercial flights. The decision comes after the move was postponed two times in the light of rising COVID-19 cases in the country. In light of the same, several countries have added flights to their schedule for passengers.

While a lot of countries are relaxing their COVID-19 restrictions by the day, travellers are still advised to check the advisories before travel. Lufthansa Group recently announced that it has 22 weekly flights on Swiss and LH between Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich, and Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The airline said that it was planning to raise the number of weekly flights to 28 next month, 33 in May, 39 in June and have 42 flights on the route by October.

Similarly, reports citing Malaysian Airlines’ country manager stated that the airline will be reinstating 25 weekly connecting flights to key Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Air Canada has announced 21 weekly return flights to Delhi from its airports in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Additionally, Singapore has relaxed rules for international passengers as well. The country has announced that it will be removing vaccinated travel lane flights from April 1.

Also Watch:

However, amidst the aforementioned, travel to the United States of America remains dodgy due to the unpredictable situations over the Russian airspace. While India’s flag carrier Air India will continue to operate direct flights between the two continents, a few more plans are expected to be added to the itinerary as well.

United Airlines reduced their flights to India after the Russia-Ukraine crisis commenced. Due to the ongoing conflict, flights have to take the longer path, which means burning more fuel. That too, at a time when prices of crude oil refuse to come down.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.