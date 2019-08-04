Airlines Agree to Cap Airfare To and From Srinagar Airport After Civil Aviation Minister Intervenes

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Saturday had advised airlines to keep fares from Srinagar in check as Amarnath pilgrims and tourists rushed to the airport after the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked them to curtail their stay in the state.

As per a tweet by Ministry of Civil Aviation, airlines have agreed to take step and put a cap on airfares. "Heeding to the advice of Hon’ Minister @HardeepSPuri, airlines have agreed to take steps to put cap on airfare to/ from Srinagar. @airindiain has reduced fares to Rs 6715 Srinagar to Delhi and Rs 6899 Delhi to Srinagar till 15th August (date included)."

Heeding to the advice of Hon’ Minister @HardeepSPuri, airlines have agreed to take steps to put cap on airfare to/ from Srinagar. @airindiain has reduced fares to Rs 6715 Srinagar to Delhi and Rs 6899 Delhi to Srinagar till 15th August (date included). — Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) August 4, 2019

Air India on Sunday reduced the maximum fare on flights connecting Srinagar to Delhi to under Rs 7,000, as pilgrims, tourists and students continued to leave the Kashmir Valley after a security advisory.

"Air India has further reduced the fare from Rs 9,500. It is holding maximum fare at Rs 6,715 for Srinagar-Delhi route and at Rs 6,899 Delhi-Srinagar route till 15th August," said the national carrier's spokesperson.

The country's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, had advised airlines on Friday to be ready to operate additional flights from the Srinagar airport if the need arises.

On Friday, the Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, had said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The Army's disclosure prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask pilgrims and tourists on Friday to curtail their stay in the Valley and leave immediately.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.