Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Airlines Cancel Thousands of Flights as Boeing Tries to Fix Technical Problems in MAX 737

The US Federal Aviation Administration had in March issued orders to grounding the jet in the wake of deadly Ethiopia and Indonesia crashes.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Airlines Cancel Thousands of Flights as Boeing Tries to Fix Technical Problems in MAX 737
Representational image (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: The beleaguered flight operator Boeing's troubles will remain out of commission till later this year as it is yet to fix an array of technical problems in MAX 737 – the reason behind the jetliner's grounding.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had in March issued orders to grounding the jet in the wake of deadly Ethiopian and Indonesia crashes.

Following this, three US airlines including American, United and Southwest, announced they will cancel all 737 MAX flight till November 2, November 3 and October 2, as per reports. Southwest is the world's largest MAX operator.

On Sunday, American Airlines Group Inc extended for a fourth time cancellations of about 115 daily flights into early November. "American Airlines remains confident that impending software updates to the Boeing 737 MAX, along with the new training elements Boeing is developing in coordination with our union partners, will lead to recertification of the aircraft this year," the airline said in a statement.

The other two airlines also cancelled the Boeing flights on similar grounds.

The decision had been expected after Boeing said on June 27 it would likely take until at least September to fix a fresh flaw in the grounded 737 MAX discovered by the Federal Aviation Administration last month. United had previously left its 14 737 MAX jets off its flight schedule through early September.

Some analysts, however, said they do not expect the MAX jets to fly again before the end of the year.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram