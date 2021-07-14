Back on April 24, India to Dubai international flight was suspended due to the second wave of Coronavirus spreading across the country. Dubai is one of the popular destinations for both leisure and business travellers and there was huge demand to reopen flights on this route, since number of COVID-19 cases have declined exponentially in India. While Dubai initially allowed residents to return back to the country, allowing operators like Emirates to book flights, as per latest reports, UAE’s civil aviation authority has allowed regular flight ops are allowed from July 15.

Following the same, airliners opened bookings on the India-Dubai route, with the Economy and First Class tickets on Emirates already been sold out. A report on Indian Express goes on to mention that the ticket price for the Emirates Business Class is Rs 1.05 lakh and the cost of the Vistara Business class is Rs 45,000 for the 9 PM flight whereas it will cost Rs 80,000 for the 7:30 PM flight.

A latest report on TOI, however, says that now Indian airliners are unsure about starting flight operations between the two countries from tomorrow as there is no communication from the UAE CAA. The communication has not been received by any of the airlines companies in India.

An airline official mentioned to TOI that the flight bookings were open based on assumptions that Emirates cancelled flights only till July 15 and this led to speculations pushing airline companies to open bookings for Dubai flights.

With no official communication, the flight operations by these companies might be delayed. Emirates, on the other hand, might start operating its flights to India. Economy Class prices stand at Rs 23,077 and Rs 58,507 for Vistara and Emirates, respectively. The Lufthansa flight, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 3.9 lakh on July 15, says the report citing makemytrip prices.

There are more options to chosen from on July 16, however, as those interested can choose between Vistara (Rs 10,902, Rs 16,992 and Rs 19,269), Air India Express (Rs 14,804), Flydubai (Rs 23,404), Emirates (Rs 39,238), IndiGo (Rs 15,607, Rs 23,587, Rs 19,399), Spicejet (Rs 46,918), Qatar Airways (Rs 65,369) and Lufthansa (Rs 3,89,690).

If you are looking at flights from Mumbai, Vistara tickets will cost Rs 21,776 and Rs 20,507, for a July 15 flight. IndiGo has also started accepting bookings for the same through their website with prices starting at Rs 21,767 for a connecting flight and Rs 23,402 for a direct flight on July 16.

