Airport in Ankleshwar for Bharuch District Soon, Promises PM Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday promised to set up an airport in Ankleshwar to aid the economic and industrial growth of the Bharuch district.

While addressing a gathering at Amod in Bharuch district of the state, Prime Minister Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 8200 crore at the Reva Sugar Factory campus. “Bharuch, once known for peanuts (salted peanuts), has now emerged as the hub of industries. Its contribution in the state economy is very high, to meet the needs of industries, the district needs an airport, which the government plans to develop in Ankleshwar.”

He also said that the development of Gujarat has reached a new height because of which a golden era for youth has begun. Gujarat already has 10 operational airports while an international airport is under construction in Rajkot.

Presently, Gujarat has 10 airports, out of which two are international while the remaining nine operate only on domestic routes. The two international airports are in Ahmedabad and Surat. As for the domestic airports, they are based in Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Kandla, Porbandar, Keshod and Amreli.

With inputs from IANS

