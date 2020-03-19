Airports in India Begin Stamping 'Home Quarantine' Info on Wrist of All Incoming International Passengers

Authorities at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru have started to stamp 'Home quarantine' information with indelible ink on international passengers. The stamp indicates last day of quarantine and the date till which passengers are advised to home quarantine themselves.

Karnataka: 'Home quarantine' stamping with indelible ink for international passengers has started at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The stamp indicates last day of quarantine. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/R84nnHSfPX — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Earlier, Maharashtra government announced that the people undergoing home quarantine for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus will be stamped on the left hand.

In an official release, the state government said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by district officials through video-conferencing.

As per protocol, people arriving from coronavirus-affected regions are being put under home quarantine as a precautionary measure while their samples are sent for tests.

With Inputs from PTI