Airspeeder is Planning a 'Formula 1 of the Skies' and Yes, it Includes Fast Flying Electric Cars

Martin McFly’s adventures in the movie Back to the Future II, left the wide-eyed audience of 1989 with a bunch of expectations about the years to come. The year 2015, in the movie, was glorified to be an advanced age with automated car servicing stations, sneakers that tied itself and above all, flying cars.

Fast forward 26 years, we reached 2015, and the benchmarks remained fictitious. No, we’re not angry, we’re just disappointed. But technology has become art, and they say art cannot be rushed. While we made peace with the absence of flying cars or advanced sneakers, a company by the name of Airspeeder is laying the foundation for that very future 6 years later.

A race including manned flying electric cars. The company has already signed the United Nations’ Sport for Climate Action pledge and may make used of manned electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOL). With the backing of an Australian company called Alauda, Airspeeder is developing Mk4 electric flying cars with 10 such models being provided to competing teams for the eventual race in the skies.

Reports suggest that these aerial vehicles will be potent enough to hit a top-speed of 160kmph and breach triple digit speeds in just 2.3 seconds. The car will heavily use carbon fibre composite technologies to keep the weight under 400 kilos and to help with the agility.

The car will be powered by eight motors with two blades, each of which will have the role of powering each of these machines. In terms of design, the car is said to take heavy inspiration from F1 cars of the 1950s.