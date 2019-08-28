Ajay Devgn Now Owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Luxury SUV Worth Rs 6.95 Crore
The car was launched in India at Rs 6.95 crore (ex-showroom) and Devgn seems to have gotten his hands on one.
Ajay Devgn's Rolls-Royce Cullinan. (Image source: Cartoq)
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has joined the bandwagon of stars and their expensive luxury SUVs. The latest addition to the actor’s garage is British luxury car maker Rolls-Royce’s biggest diamond, Cullinan SUV. The car was launched in India at Rs 6.95 crore (ex-showroom) and Devgn seems to have gotten his hands on one.
Based on the registration number of the car, the car was found to be owned by the actor. The Cullinan is named after the largest diamond ever discovered which now resides in the British Crown Jewels. It is the brand’s first SUV and is said to be the most luxurious SUV to hit the market ever. Unlike the Bentley Bentayga, which is built on a platform shared with the Audi Q7 and Lamborghini Urus, among others, the Cullinan will be built on the bespoke aluminium platform that is also being used for the new Rolls-Royce Phantom.
The Rolls-Royce registered in Devgn's name. (Image source: RTO App)
One of the interesting features that come along with the Cullinan is the two electrically operated seats which are mounted inside the boot and can be deployed once the boot lid is open. This is meant for those who want to enjoy say, a picnic, and want to be seated on these chairs and have champagne.
Powering the Cullinan is a 6.75-litre V12 engine that makes 563 bhp of power and 850 Nm of torque which is delivered as low as 1,600 RPM.
