English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AK-47 Assault Rifle Manufacturer Kalashnikov Has Made a Bike for Vladimir Putin's Presidential Escort
The Kortezh weighs in at almost 500 kgs and has a power output of 150 hp. This allows the giant motorcycle to do 0 to 100 km/hr in about 3.5 seconds.
The Kalashnikov made Kortezh motorcycle. (Image: YouTube screengrab)
Loading...
As most of you may or may not know, Vladimir Putin is a big fan of motorcycles. The Russian president also has a fleet of armoured vehicles which include limos, SUVs, and sedans. Another motorcycle to enter this expansive fleet and also act as a presidential escort is an absolutely kickass dark beauty. The Kremlin’s motorcade will certainly get a boost when it comes to looks with this latest addition.
The motorcycle, which is called Kortezh, gets a part retro, part modern look. The all-black body panels have a sleek and clean look to them. It’s the kind of bike one would imagine with Putin’s tough guy appeal. Interestingly, the bike will be branded by Izh, which is owned by Kalashnikov. Yes, the makers of the infamous AK-47 assault rifle.
The Kortezh weighs in at almost 500 kgs and has a power output of 150 hp. This allows the giant motorcycle to do 0 to 100 km/hr in about 3.5 seconds. The bike can achieve a top speed of around 113 km/hr. The Kortezh also comes with a guarantee from the manufacturer which says that the bike will be on par with the competitor’s quality. The Kremlin fleet also has bikes from Ural and BMW.
Although no price has been announced yet, the Kortezh will be available to the public. The company expects the production motorcycle to be slightly different from the prototype. The bike's production is expected to commence in 2019. The Kortezh will most likely be sold in the American market as well.
Also Watch
The motorcycle, which is called Kortezh, gets a part retro, part modern look. The all-black body panels have a sleek and clean look to them. It’s the kind of bike one would imagine with Putin’s tough guy appeal. Interestingly, the bike will be branded by Izh, which is owned by Kalashnikov. Yes, the makers of the infamous AK-47 assault rifle.
The Kortezh weighs in at almost 500 kgs and has a power output of 150 hp. This allows the giant motorcycle to do 0 to 100 km/hr in about 3.5 seconds. The bike can achieve a top speed of around 113 km/hr. The Kortezh also comes with a guarantee from the manufacturer which says that the bike will be on par with the competitor’s quality. The Kremlin fleet also has bikes from Ural and BMW.
Although no price has been announced yet, the Kortezh will be available to the public. The company expects the production motorcycle to be slightly different from the prototype. The bike's production is expected to commence in 2019. The Kortezh will most likely be sold in the American market as well.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hone Your Pole Dancing Skills With 6 Terrific Lessons From Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez
- Huma Qureshi Walked Out of India’s Best Dramebaaz, Leaving Host Shantanu Maheshwari Stunned
- Breastfeeding Mom's Response When She Was Told to ‘Cover Up’ Has Left the Internet in Splits
- Akshay Kumar Film Gold Has Own Twitter Emoji Now, Inspired by India's First Olympic Feat
- Internet Slams Kriti Sanon’s Magazine Photo Shoot with Dead Giraffe as Disturbing; See Pic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...