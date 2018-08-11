AK-47 Assault Rifle Manufacturer Kalashnikov Has Made a Bike for Vladimir Putin's Presidential Escort

As most of you may or may not know, Vladimir Putin is a big fan of motorcycles. The Russian president also has a fleet of armoured vehicles which include limos, SUVs, and sedans. Another motorcycle to enter this expansive fleet and also act as a presidential escort is an absolutely kickass dark beauty. The Kremlin’s motorcade will certainly get a boost when it comes to looks with this latest addition.The motorcycle, which is called Kortezh, gets a part retro, part modern look. The all-black body panels have a sleek and clean look to them. It’s the kind of bike one would imagine with Putin’s tough guy appeal. Interestingly, the bike will be branded by Izh, which is owned by Kalashnikov. Yes, the makers of the infamous AK-47 assault rifle.The Kortezh weighs in at almost 500 kgs and has a power output of 150 hp. This allows the giant motorcycle to do 0 to 100 km/hr in about 3.5 seconds. The bike can achieve a top speed of around 113 km/hr. The Kortezh also comes with a guarantee from the manufacturer which says that the bike will be on par with the competitor’s quality. The Kremlin fleet also has bikes from Ural and BMW.Although no price has been announced yet, the Kortezh will be available to the public. The company expects the production motorcycle to be slightly different from the prototype. The bike's production is expected to commence in 2019. The Kortezh will most likely be sold in the American market as well.