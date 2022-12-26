Akasa Air Adds Lucknow as 11th Destination, Starts Flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru

Akasa Air operated its maiden flight from Lucknow to Mumbai and hence, marking its entry in Uttar Pradesh. The airline will have direct flights on the Lucknow-Bengaluru and Lucknow-Mumbai route on a daily basis. The first flight departed to Mumbai at 11:00 hrs IST from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow.

The first flight from Lucknow to Mumbai was flagged off by the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath-ji, in the presence of Akasa Air’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vinay Dube and his team.

Commenting on the commencement of the first flight from the state, the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath-ji stated, “Uttar Pradesh is one of the leading states in domestic tourism and tourist movement in India. Our state is transforming into the most preferred investment destination in India and therefore, enabling new growth trajectories for shaping the vision of a new India. Witnessing India’s newest airline, Akasa Air, starting operations in Uttar Pradesh early in their journey, reaffirms my faith in the potential of the state in generating employment and ensuring economic prosperity for our country.”

Lucknow is the 11th city in the network of Akasa Air. It has been gradually expanding its operations and expecrd to operate more than 500 flights per week by the end of December on 18 routes across 12 cities namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, and Goa.

Commenting on the commencement of the maiden flight from Lucknow, Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said, “We are thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath-ji for his support on this momentous occasion as we successfully launch our inaugural flight from Lucknow, the 11th city in our fast-growing network. Lucknow is renowned for its rich culture, architecture, and cuisine while being a popular tourist destination, established textile and an emerging automobile hub. We believe, with the important work being done by the Honourable Minister to further boost tourism in the state, Lucknow will surely become an important part of our plans while we start today with connecting this key state capital with Mumbai and Bengaluru”.

Recently Akasa Air also announced Goa as the 12th destination on its network with three daily flights scheduled on the Goa - Bengaluru route and two on the Goa - Mumbai route in January 2023. The newly inaugurated Manohar International Airport (Mopa) will facilitate the airline’s operations in the state.

Aksa Air aims to add one new aircraft every 15 days, as part of its fleet expansion plan. The airline recently welcomed its 10th aircraft. The fleet size is expected to be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.

