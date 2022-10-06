Akasa Air Allows Pets in Cabin and Cargo from November 1, Details Here

Akasa Air will allow pets which include dogs and cats in its flights from November 1, 2022. The bookings for pets travelling in cabin and cargo of the flights will start from October 15. The late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airlines further announced in a press conference in New Delhi that it will be receiving an aircraft every fortnight.

“We will now allow pets on board on Akasa flights as part of our commitment to creating an inclusive travel experience,” Co-Founder and CMO, Akasa Air, Belson Coutinho said.

Also Read: Akasa Air Aims to Operate Over 250 Flights Per Week on Nine Domestic Routes by October

With allowing pets onboard, Akasa Air joins the bandwagon of several other airlines such as Air India, Jet Airways, SpiceJet and Vistara. A couple of domsetic flight operators namely IndiGo and Air Asia don’t allow pets onboard unless it’s a service animal. Having started its operations on August 7, it was founded by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Vinay Dube. The company operates flights in several cities like Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kochi.

During the press conference, Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube said the airline is well capitalised and is not looking to have new investors. Dube said the airline’s performance in the 60 days since starting operations has been “satisfying”.

“We are very happy, satisfied with… our performance,” he said. Currently, it has a fleet of six planes and the number is expected to touch 18 by March next year.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here