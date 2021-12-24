Akasa Air, Jet Airways 2.0 Likely to Open up Opportunities For Airline Pilots in India

The arrival of two new airlines is likely to boost a lot of demand for airline pilots in India. A recent report filed by Moneycontrol, suggests that IndiGo and SpiceJet could be the centre of attention as far as hiring staff for these two airlines is concerned. These will in likelihood include pilots, ground staff and other employees that could be beneficial to an organisation that is going to new from the ground up. In fact, pilots are expected to be in high demand once these airlines do arrive on the scene. IndiGo and Spicejet denied any movement of their employees to Moneycontrol, while Akasa Air said it is too early to comment.

Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s plan to launch an ultra-low-cost airline, could give planemaker Boeing a chance to regain lost ground in India after the fall of one of its biggest customers, Jet Airways, two years ago, industry executives say. Jhunjhunwala, known as “India’s Warren Buffett" for his successful stock investments, plans to team up with former CEOs of IndiGo, the country’s biggest carrier, and Jet Airways to tap into demand for domestic air travel.

Just recently, Akasa Air had unveiled its tagline 'It's Your Sky' and aircraft livery that consisted of 'rising A' symbol in orange and purple colour. Backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, Akasa Air had in October got the no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation to operate commercial flights.

