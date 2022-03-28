CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Oscars#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup
Home » News » Auto » Akasa Air to Launch First Flight in June, Have 18 Aircrafts by Mid-2023
1-MIN READ

Akasa Air to Launch First Flight in June, Have 18 Aircrafts by Mid-2023

Image used for representation. (Image Source: Twitter/@AkasaAir)

Image used for representation. (Image Source: Twitter/@AkasaAir)

Akasa Air is working with the MoCA and DGCA to get the required clearances for commencing air operations in June

India’s newest budget airline Akasa Air plans to launch its first commercial flight in June. The airline’s chief executive Vijay Dube said that they are working with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to get the required clearances for commencing the air operations. He was speaking at a session at Wings India 2022, India’s civil aviation show at Begumpet Airport which was formally inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Dube, however, did not reveal which Indian cities the airline is looking at for commencing the operations. Backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjuhnwala, the airline had received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from MoCA in October last year. Dube said that the airline plans to have 18 aircrafts within 12 months from launch and add 12-14 a year later.

Also Watch:

RELATED NEWS

Akasa Air had placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets in November last year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 28, 2022, 11:35 IST