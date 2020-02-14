Akshay Kumar Spotted Riding a Sportsbike Without Helmet Once Again - Watch Video

A leaked video from the sets of upcoming Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi movie, actor Akshay Kumar, who is in the lead role can be seeing riding a sportsbike with her co-actor Katrina Kaif as a pillion. However, both of them were not wearing a helmet. The Bollywood actor can be seen riding Honda CBR650F mid-capacity motorcycle that was recently launched in India at Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom) in a controlled environment, and not a public road.

Having said that, helmets are meant to save rider’s and pillion’s face in case of a mishappening and you need not be on public roads to suffer any accident. Also, being a popular actor with huge fan following, it sends a wrong message to his followers.

This is not the first time the actor has been spotted riding a powerful motorcycle without a helmet. Akshay was spotted riding a Ducati Monster motorcycle for a stunt scene on the roads of Bangkok for the same movie.

Rohit Shetty, later shared on Instagram that safety is paramount. He wrote – “Before performing any stunt the most important thing is - SAFETY FIRST. (On Location...Bangkok...Stunt Rehearsals before Akshay performs the actual shot...#sooryavanshi) PS: Please do not try this stunt. All the drivers in the cars are stunt Professionals and the stunts are performed in a controlled environment (sic)."

This however, is not visible to the viewers, as what they will see is Akshay riding a fast motorcycle without a helmet.

Akshay Kumar in a BTS still from Sooryavanshi, courtesy of Twitter

Akshay is not the only star who has done stunts on motorcycles without wearing a helmet. In fact, Hollywood star like Tom Cruise was seen riding a BMW motorcycle without helmet in his Mission Impossible movie.

That being said, Akshay Kumar has been a supporter of road safety for long now and can be seen doing many campaigns to promote safe riding, especially the one with Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India.

Our wish, however, is for Akshay to wear helmets for movie shoots as this is a mass medium of reaching a wide audience.

