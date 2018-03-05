English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia Nurburgring Editions to be Showcased at Geneva Motor Show
Both cars are finished in an exclusive Circuito Grey paint color, with carbon detailing adorning the grille and door mirrors of both models.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia Nurburgring Editions. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Although Alfa Romeo doesn't actually have any new models to show off at this year's Geneva Motor Show, the evocative Italian manufacturer is keeping up its increasingly high profile by bringing a flurry of special editions to the show.
On display will be special editions of the Giulia, Stelvio and 4C, although which markets they'll be made available for sale in remains unclear at this point.
The exciting new takes on the Stelvio and Giulia are the Nurburgring Editions, which are actually based on the Quadrifoglio versions of both cars, and they're being produced to celebrate their respective titles as the fastest production SUV and four-door sedan around the legendary German racetrack.
Both cars are finished in an exclusive Circuito Grey paint color, with carbon detailing adorning the grille and door mirrors of both models. Black alloy wheels cover carbon ceramic brakes that are part of the standard equipment, and the special treatment then continues inside the cabin. Inside the Nurburgring Editions there are carbon-shelled Sparco sports seats trimmed with some red contrast stitching, and other features include carbon rim inserts, a numbered build plaque and a leather/Alcantara steering wheel. And on the non-aesthetic side of things, a Harmon Kardon audio system is included to complete the impressive package.
Standard versions of the Stelvio will soon be available with some new option packs, and a version will be on show in Geneva featuring a leather-trimmed dashboard and door panels. A new performance pack is being introduced too, which is set to include the manufacturer's adaptive suspension, aluminum paddle shifters and a locking rear differential.
Alfa Romeo 4C Italia. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The 4C sports car is also getting the special edition treatment with a 4C Competizione and a 4C Italia special. The Competizione is based on a standard model with the addition of Vesuvio Grey paintwork, a carbon roof, carbon tipped rear spoiler, grey alloy wheels, an Akrapovic exhaust system, red brake calipers, and some red stitching and microfiber trim on the inside.
Finally, the 4C Italia special will be a 4C Spider in Misano Blue paint with yellow brake calipers, as well as some new 'Spider Italia' decals behind each of the doors. The 4C Italia also gets the Akrapovic exhaust, but this time the contrast stitching in the cabin is yellow and there's also an Alpine premium audio system included.
