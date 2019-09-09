Aligarh Man Wears Helmet Inside Car to Protest Against Wrong eChallan

Traffic police from across the country are coming down hard on those who are violating the new rules as per the amended Motor Vehicles Act. There have been penalty cases as high as Rs 80,000, in accordance with the new regulations. Now, another bizarre incident has sprung from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. A man has claimed that he has started wearing a helmet while driving his car. Speaking to news agency ANI, Piyush Varshney said that he had received an e-challan of Rs 500 for not wearing a helmet while driving a four-wheeler on August 27.

According to him, the challan clearly states his car number and reason for the penalty imposed. Now, he is wearing a helmet inside his four-wheeler as a sign of protest. ANI quoted him saying, “Due to the fear of getting a challan again, I am wearing a helmet while driving the car. On challan issued, there was my car number.” The authorities said that it was most likely a mistake and would be rectified after verification.

“We got a complaint from a man who said that he got an e-challan for not wearing a helmet and there was the number of his car on the challan. Several times mistakes were found due to wrong feeding of data. We can verify the challan and will cancel it if we found it wrong,” Police Superintendent, Traffic, Ajijul Haq told ANI. The Transport Ministry issued a notification on August 28, 2019, listing out all the laws that have come into effect from September 1, 2019, as per The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act.

