All About Auto Expo 2020: Where to Buy Tickets, Pricing, Timing and More

The 15th Edition of Auto Expo is a few days away and manufacturers are gearing up to showcase their new and upgraded models at the event, where creative people from different parts of the world meet and engage.

This year’s Auto Expo will have an estimated 90 to 100 vehicles with several of them undergoing the shift to new emission norm compliant engines. This year’s edition will be held from 7th February to 12th February at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The event has been organized by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) with the assistance of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Where to Buy Auto Expo Tickets?

People who are interested in attending the event can log on to www.bookmyshow.com to buy tickets for the event or personally go to the box office at IEML, Greater Noida.

What is the price of the tickets?

The tickets for Auto Expo 2020 start from Rs 350 for general public hours and goes up to Rs 750 for business visitors. Be advised that the ticket price for the general public over the weekend is listed at Rs 475.

Where will the Auto Expo be held?

This year’s Auto Expo will be held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida at Gautam Buddh Nagar District in Uttar Pradesh.

How to Reach Venue by Delhi Metro?

People interested in skipping the traffic can opt for the Delhi Metro. People can use the aqua line and get down at Botanical Garden metro station to reach without any hassle.

What are the Timings for the Auto Expo?

The timings for this year’s event has been slightly altered. People can attend the event from morning 11 am to 7 pm in the evening. However, on the weekends (8 and 9 February), the timings will be from 11 am to 8 pm.

Theme for this year’s Auto Expo

The theme for this year’s Auto Expo event is ‘Exploring the World of Mobility’. This resonated with the message of technology, capability and sustainability for tomorrow.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.