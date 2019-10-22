All Delhi Metro Stations to Get Electric Vehicle Charging Facilities to Boost Last Mile Connectivity: LG

Anil Baijal, Lt. Governor of Delhi chaired a meeting recently to review the progress of implementation of Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plans on DMRC metro stations. The meeting was attended by Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Transport), GNCTD; Spl. Commissioner of Police (Traffic), MD (DIMTS); MD (DTIDC), Pr. Chief Engineer (PWD); Chief Architect (DMRC) and other concerned officers.

In the meeting, LG asked the authorities to install charging facilities for the e-vehicle at each metro station to encourage e-vehicles for the last mile connectivity. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently started offering electric bikes in partnership with Bengaluru based start-up Yulu at a total of nine metro stations.

A fleet of 250 electronic bikes has been deployed by Yulu across Delhi as part of its partnership with DMRC. The e-bikes being used is the Yulu Miracle model that comes with a top speed of 25 kmph and a range of 60 km on a single charge. The Yulu services will begin with nine metro stations along the Yellow and Blue metro lines. These are included in the 40 Yulu zones.

Hon’ble LG directed DMRC to prepare detailed MMI plans of remaining Metro Stations and start execution in these 40 metro stations consultation with Traffic Police, Transport Department and PWD.

