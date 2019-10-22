Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

All Delhi Metro Stations to Get Electric Vehicle Charging Facilities to Boost Last Mile Connectivity: LG

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently started offering electric bikes in partnership with Bengaluru based start-up Yulu at a total of nine metro stations.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
All Delhi Metro Stations to Get Electric Vehicle Charging Facilities to Boost Last Mile Connectivity: LG
Yulu bikes. (Image: Yulu/ Twitter)

Anil Baijal, Lt. Governor of Delhi chaired a meeting recently to review the progress of implementation of Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plans on DMRC metro stations. The meeting was attended by Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Transport), GNCTD; Spl. Commissioner of Police (Traffic), MD (DIMTS); MD (DTIDC), Pr. Chief Engineer (PWD); Chief Architect (DMRC) and other concerned officers.

In the meeting, LG asked the authorities to install charging facilities for the e-vehicle at each metro station to encourage e-vehicles for the last mile connectivity. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently started offering electric bikes in partnership with Bengaluru based start-up Yulu at a total of nine metro stations.

A fleet of 250 electronic bikes has been deployed by Yulu across Delhi as part of its partnership with DMRC. The e-bikes being used is the Yulu Miracle model that comes with a top speed of 25 kmph and a range of 60 km on a single charge. The Yulu services will begin with nine metro stations along the Yellow and Blue metro lines. These are included in the 40 Yulu zones.

Hon’ble LG directed DMRC to prepare detailed MMI plans of remaining Metro Stations and start execution in these 40 metro stations consultation with Traffic Police, Transport Department and PWD.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram