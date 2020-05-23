All Domestic Flights to Operate from Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport, Gates Assigned to Airlines

Commercial passenger flights at Delhi airport will initially operate from Terminal 3 as the domestic flight services will resume from May 25, Monday as announced earlier by DIAL. Entry gates, self check-in machines and check-in bays will be allocated to airlines to avoid overcrowding by air travellers at the Delhi Aiport.

The airport will keep all food, beverage and retail shops open to avoid overcrowding at one place and use "ultraviolet disinfection tunnels" for all incoming baggage, according to a plan prepared by the GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Ltd.

Important Announcement: All flights will be operating from #Terminal3. Please visit https://t.co/ch9P0R4bMp for more information related to travelling safely and fighting #COVID19. #FlySafe #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/TGb9jwqLlW — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) May 23, 2020

The plan said the passengers of Vistara and Spicejet would enter the airport through gates 1 and 2 only. These two airlines will have check-in rows A, B and C among them, it said.

AirAsia India and Air India passengers will use entry gates 3 and 4. These passengers will then go to rows D, E and F where the staff of these two airlines would assist them check-in, according to the plan.

Indigo and GoAir passengers would enter through gate 5 and 6 towards the staff of these two airlines at rows G and H for check-in.



Passengers of all other domestic airlines will also enter through gate 5 and 6 and will head to row H, the plan said.

All international airlines' passengers would be entering the airport using gates 1 to 8, however the scheduled commercial flights for international routes have not been announced yet.

The DIAL's exit plan stated that entry gates, self check-in machines and check-in bays would be allocated to airlines to ensure smooth flow of passengers from forecourt into check-in hall and security thereafter.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and all commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the aviation regulator DGCA are allowed to operate.

"Initially, once the lockdown is over, the commercial passenger fights will be operating from Terminal 3 only. Later, once the number of flights increase, other terminals will be used," the DIAL official said.