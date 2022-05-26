All-Electric BMW i4 Launched at Rs 69.90 Lakh, Gets India’s Highest EV Range of 590Km

The first-ever BMW i4 has been launched in India today. The BMW i4 is BMW’s first purely electric model focused squarely on driving dynamics. It is designed to be the ultimate electric driving machine combining sporting prowess with a range that also convinces for long journeys with comfort, spaciousness, and practical appeal. The BMW i4 has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 69.90 lakh. The bookings for the latest BMW are open and can be done through the company’s official website. Deliveries of the i4, as per BMW, will start in July 2022. The BMW i4 is being brought to Indi as a Completely-built-up unit (CBU).

Available in the eDrive40 Sport trim, the electric sedan will come in the Mineral White, Black Sapphire, and Skyscraper Grey metallic paint options. Perforated Sensatec upholstery comes in Canberra Beige and Cognac color schemes.

BMW is also offering the optional M Aerodynamic Kit with embellishments such as M aerodynamic bumpers, exclusive 18 or 19-inch M light aerodynamic alloy wheels, and M elements in high-gloss black to enhance the dynamic and sporty character.

The car comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from the third year of operation to the maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 1,60,000 kilometres.

BMW claims that the i4 is the most aerodynamic electric vehicle in its class. The Fifth generation BMW eDrive technology features a highly integrated drive unit within a single housing that is powered by an electric motor, single-speed transmission and power electronics. The i4 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and has an output of 340 hp.

Making its debut, the extremely slim (110 mm) and high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated in the floor has a capacity of 80.7 kWh providing a range of up to 590 kms. The BMW i4 has longest range than any other electric vehicle in India.

As for charging times:

– 205 kW DC Charger: 10%-80% in 31 min / 164 kms added range in 10 min

– 50 kW DC Charger:10%-80% in 83 min / 100 kms added range in 18 min

– 11 kW AC Charger: 0%-100% in about 8.25 hrs

As an introductory offer, the BMW i4 will come with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 11kW.

BMW Group India has also said that it aims to build one of the best charging networks in the luxury segment with fast chargers at BMW dealer network in 34 cities across India.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group today offers the most extensive and diverse portfolio of electric cars for Indian customers”.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.