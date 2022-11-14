All-Electric BYD ATTO 3 SUV Launched at Rs 33.99 Lakh in India, Details Here

BYD India has announced the price of its all-electric ATTO 3 SUV in the country. Priced at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom, All India), it has bagged nearly 1,500 bookings since it started on October 11. BYD ATTO 3 is available in four color schemes namely Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, said, “We are delighted at the overwhelming response from our customers and thank them for joining the EV journey towards a sustainable future. We are happy to announce the price of our much-acclaimed electric SUV BYD-ATTO 3 in India at INR 33.99 Lakhs (All India – ex-showroom). We are eager to introduce BYD-ATTO 3 to the world and plan to expand its availability in the future.”

Also Read: BYD Receives Five-star Euro NCAP Safety Rating for ATTO 3 Electric SUV

Some of the notable features in the SUV include L2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) BYD Dipilot, 7 airbags, panoramic sunroof, 12.8-inch adaptive rotating Screen, 360° holographic transparent imaging system, NFC card key, and a Vehicle to Load (VTOL) mobile power station.

In addition, it has been equipped with several modern features in the form of wireless charging, one-touch electric control tailgate, 8-speaker audio system, electric seat adjustment, voice control, LED headlamps, LED rear lights, multi-color gradient ambient lighting, PM 2.5 air filter, CN95 air filter, etc. to name a few.

Based on the born EV platform (e-Platform 3.0), BYD ATTO 3 is powered by Blade battery pack which comes with fast charging from 0 to 80 percent in merely 50 mins. It has an ARAI specified driving range of 521 km with a higher battery capacity of 60.48kWh. The SUV sprints from standstill to 100kmph in just 7.3 seconds.

On the purchase of ATTO 3 electric SUV, the company is offering a 7kW home charger and its installation service, a 3kW portable charging box, a 3-year free 4G Data subscription, 6-year roadside assistance, and 6 free maintenance service. Furthermore, BYD ATTO 3 gets a warranty of 8 years or 1.6 lakh kilometers (whichever is earlier) for the traction battery, 8 years or 1.5 lakh kilometers (whichever is earlier) for the motor & the motor controller and 6 years or 1.5 lakh kilometers for the vehicle.

The ATTO 3 is on display across every BYD India dealership and it can be booked by visiting the showroom. The first batch of deliveries of the e-SUV will begin in January 2023. As for expansion plans, the company aims to have 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India by 2022 end while setting a target of at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. The Chinese brand said that it will also participate in the Auto Expo 2023 while debuting more products and technologies for the Indian market.

Read all the Latest Auto News here