All-Electric BYD e6 MPV Introduced for Private Buyers in India at Rs 29.15 Lakh

For electric vehicle enthusiasts, we have some great news in store. Chinese auto manufacturer Build Your Dreams (BYD) has introduced the e6 MPV for private buyers in the Indian market. The all-electric vehicle will come at a price of Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It was launched in India last year at the same price but was earlier only available for commercial and fleet operators.

The BYD e6 is the only all-electric vehicle in its segment in the domestic market which makes it special. It comes in two variants- the GL and the GLX. The GLX version adds an AC fast charging option to the vehicle. The wall-mounted AC charger can charge the car fully in only two hours. On the other hand, the 6.6kW AC slow chargers can do the job in approximately 12 hours.

The multi-purpose vehicle also has a regenerative braking system that supports DC fast charging which can energise the vehicle from 30-80 percent in just 35 minutes while a full charge takes about 1.5 hours.

The vehicle is powered by a lithium-iron-phosphate battery of 71.7kWh. The in-house battery produces 93 bhp (brake horsepower) with 180 Nm of peak torque. It uses the blade battery technology which is apparently safer than the other battery technologies on the market. Blade batteries are said to offer a more efficient packaging and better energy density.

On a single charge, the BYD e6 claims to have a combined WLTC range of 415km. Its special battery pack allows it to each a top speed of 130 kmph with the figure of the range increasing up to 520km per charge on the WLTC city cycle.

The external specs of the BYD e6 include an LED lighting, 6-way adjustable leather seats. There is also a rotatable infotainment system with a 10.1 inch screen along with bluetooth, WiFi, in-built navigation and a CN95 air filtration system included among other amenities.

There is no direct competition of this all-electric MPV in the market. Therefore the Hyundai Kona and the MG ZS EV SUVs could be considered its closest competitors since they are available in the same price range.

