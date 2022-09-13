All-Electric Citroen C3 to Launch in India by March 2023

French automaker Citroen is ready to enter the budget EV segment in India with the launch of an electric variant of the C3 hatchback. While confirmation is still awaited from the company, a report by CarAndBike claims that the launch of the Citroen C3 EV could happen by March 2023. The petrol variant of Citroen C3 was introduced in India in July this year with a price ranging between Rs 5.70 to 8.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The electric variant is likely to come with a premium over this price tag. The quantum, however, is still not clear. The prices of the all-electric C3 could hover somewhere between Rs 9-12 lakh. At this price point, the hatchback will among the most affordable passenger EVs in the Indian market. The company so far has managed to keep the engine specs of the upcoming all-electric car under wraps.

The petrol variant of Citroen C3 comes packed with a 1.2-litre unit tuned to deliver 80.46 bhp of power at 5,750 rpm and 115 Nm torque at 3,750rpm.

The electric car market in India is set to witness a series of exciting launches, ranging from budget to luxury options, next year.

Another awaited EV that could hit the market next year is the Tata Altroz EV. The biggest player in the Indian electric car segment, Tata Motors had unveiled the pre-production unit of the electric hatchback at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The Altroz EV is expected to come packed with a powertrain that we have already seen on the Nexon EV. The specification, however, can be slightly tuned for the Altroz. The 30.2 kW battery pack of the Nexon powers a single 129-hp electric motor. The electric Altroz is also likely to come with a slew of feature upgrades compared to the ICE Altroz currently on sale.

The Tata Altroz EV is likely to be placed below the Nexon EV and could cost Rs 10-12 lakh (ex-showroom).

