All-Electric Citroen eC3 Bookings Start in India: Launch Date, Price, Variants, Range and More

A week after unveiling the eC3, Citroen has opened bookings for its first-ever electric car in India. Interested buyers can now reserve the electric vehicle at the French automobile giant’s La Maison dealerships, or through its official website, by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000. Media reports suggest that the electric variant of the C3 high-riding hatchback will hit the showrooms in February and be available in two variants– Live and Feel.

The Citroen eC3 is powered by a 29.2kWh battery pack that produces 57 bhp and 143 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that the EV can sprint from 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds with this output. The electric hatchback is touted to have a top speed of 107 kmph.

The eC3 has two charging options. The DC fast charger has been claimed to take the battery from 10 to 80 percent in just under an hour (57 minutes). On the other hand, the 3.3kW onboard AC charger is capable of CCS2 fast charging. A home charger can top up the battery from 10 percent to full charge in 10.5 hours. The automaker says the EV offers a range of 320 km.

Dimension-wise, the eC3 is the same as the C3 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) model. Another great similarity comes in terms of the features the vehicle has to offer. The higher-spec trim, eC3 Feel, comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a four-speaker audio system, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. Citroen has also equipped the eC3 electric with two driving modes – Eco and Standard.

The connected car tech, provisioned by the MyCitroen Connect app, is also on offer. It will allow owners to check the car’s location, charging status, and nearest charging station. The all-electric Citroen eC3 gets dual airbags with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake distribution (EBD) as well as regenerative braking for safety.

The eC3, which is expected to be priced between Rs 10-12 lakhs, will take on the lower-priced Tata Tiago EV, currently sold in the price range of Rs 8.49 lakh-11.79 lakh in the Indian market. The aggressive pricing could help Citroen gain a good share of the expanding EV market in the country.

