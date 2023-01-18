All-Electric Citroen eC3 Small Car Unveiled with 320 Km Range, Bookings Start from January 22

The long-awaited all-electric eC3 hatchback from the French automaker Citroen has finally been unveiled in India. The company’s first electric vehicle and third model in India, the eC3 is based on the C3 hatchback. Beginning on January 22, bookings for the EV will be accepted across showrooms in the country. Additionally, the pricing will be disclosed sometime in February.

The 29.2 kWh battery pack in the India-spec Citroen eC3 is equipped with a 3.3 kW on-board AC charger, giving it an ARAI-certified range of up to 320 km on a single charge. The electric motor of the eC3 is capable of producing a maximum torque of 143 Nm and highest power of 57 bhp. According to Citroen, a DC fast charger can charge the eC3 from 0-80 percent in 57 minutes. On a home charger, the battery would take 10.5 hours to charge from 10 to 100 per cent. Citroen also claims that the EV can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 6.8 seconds and the electric hatchback’s top speed is limited to 107 kmph.

In terms of exterior design, the EV’s charging port is placed in the front fender and it continues on with the design cues of the ICE C3 that it is originally based on. The interior has been updated with the drive mode selection buttons taking the place of the gear lever located on the centre console. Regenerative braking and two driving modes—eco and standard—are available for the eC3. There are two eC3 variants that will be offered in the market: Live and Feel.

A 10.2-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a four-speaker audio system, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat are among the features available in the eC3. The eC3 also has a MyCitroen Connect app, allowing access to a variety of services such as checking the status of the charging. The safety features onboard are dual front airbags, ABS, and EBD. The battery pack is covered by a 7-year/1,40,000 km warranty from Citroen, the electric motor is covered by a 5-year/1,00,000 km warranty, and the car itself is covered by a 3-year/1,25,000 km warranty

