All-Electric Ford F-150 Prototype Pulls 10 Freight Rail Cars Weighing Over 43 Tonnes - Watch Video

Since its inception, the Ford F-150 pick-up truck has been visually pictured as a mammoth with extraordinary towing and off-road capabilities. The truck that has been used more than any other in the USA. And while the global landscape makes room for the imminent electric revolution, Ford too decided to switch to an all-electric powertrain for its linchpin model.

In a rather spectacular way, the American auto-giant decided to spread the word that an all-electric F-150 will only make life easier, combined with more torque equaling better towing capabilities. In a one-time short event demonstration, the company used an all-electric F-150 prototype to pull ten double-decker freight rail cars weighing over 1 million pounds for 1,000 feet. The 1,000 feet which were measured by lining up 42 F-150’s on the side.

After 42 years in the market with its rugged internal combustion engines, Ford’s move to shift to an all-electric powertrain is really something to look forward to. While we are still dark on details about the powertrain that will power the F-150, Ford guarantees that both the electrified models will live up to all F-150 customer’s expectations.